CIP pendulum to swing from black to red

At a Special Meeting workshop of the Navasota City Council Feb. 12, Graduate Engineer Jon MacKay prepared council for a costly contract change order coming their way. During work on the 2020 Utility & Street Capital Improvement Project on the city’s northeast side, staff found a mixture of undocumented connections ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!