CIP pendulum to swing from black to red

February 21, 2024 - 00:00
At a Special Meeting workshop of the Navasota City Council Feb. 12, Graduate Engineer Jon MacKay prepared council for a costly contract change order coming their way. During work on the 2020 Utility & Street Capital Improvement Project on the city’s northeast side, staff found a mixture of undocumented connections ...

