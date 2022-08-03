K-9 uncovers drugs

Grimes County Sheriff Deputy K-9 Hank and his handler, Zackry Pavlock, helped Navasota Police Department uncover a substantial amount of illegal narcotics Saturday, July 30.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated officers were patrolling Blackshear Street when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle was pulled over at the 300 block of Blackshear Street. The driver was identified as 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota.

After observing clues, officers requested a narcotic K-9 unit. Pavlock and Hank arrived on-scene. The K-9 alerted narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered .18 grams of cocaine, acetaminophen codeine pills, baggies for packaging drugs, a scale and $1,696 cash.

Wilkerson was taken to the Grimes County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 less than a gram and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group III less than 28 grams. He was released July 31, on a $6,000 bond.