Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
JIMMY JOHNSON 1937 – 2023
Next article
McCaul meets with grassroots supporters in Navasota

Acker earns spot on dean’s list

January 31, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News

DALLAS - Harland Acker of Anderson was named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at the University of Dallas for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Acker is a Senior Business major. Undergraduate students at the University of Dallas must complete two years of fundamental coursework in the humanities,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024