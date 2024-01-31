JIMMY JOHNSON 1937 – 2023

Jimmy Johnson gained his heavenly wings on January 22, 2024, surrounded by his beloved wife and soulmate, Louise, and all of his daughters, sons-in-laws, and some of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; his daughters, Debra (Tony) Guidroz, Dianne Higginbotham, Donna (Jack) Blossman, and Angie (Keith) Gorsuch; grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Williams, William (Brooke) Cade, Ryan Guidroz, Logan (Kathryn) Guidroz, Cory Rixse, Aaron (Shelby) Rixse, Britney Rixse, Brandy (Chad) Thiel, Laura (Randy) Weeks, Jake, Jacob, and Kenzie Howard; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Pollett and Billy Jack (Mary) Johnson; special nephew, Billy Johnson; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Jimmy served in the United States Army in the early 60’s, then was employed by Brown and Root Oil and Gas for a number of years which took him on many worldly travels including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jerusalem, and Holland. For many years he was a master plumber. Upon retiring, he lived and worked on the JX Howard Ranch for 30+ years where he met the love of his life, Louise. He loved spending time at his second home, Sulphur Springs Fishing Camp, where he found much enjoyment fishing and visiting with family and friends. Jimmy was very active all his life and even went skydiving just 8 days before his death.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Georgia Johnson; siblings, Mary Lou, Martha Leigh, Mildred, Morris, Marie, and Melvin; one great grandson, Stephen; and brotherly friend, Jake Howard.

Services were held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Cross Baptist Church in North Zulch, Texas. Burial followed at Enon Cemetery in Iola.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Cross Baptist Church at crossbaptistchurch. org to the youth fund. The mailing address is 27001 Pleasant Grove Rd, North Zulch Texas, 77872.