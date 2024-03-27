Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Against all odds

March 27, 2024 - 00:00
Navasota Independent School District hosted the annual Grimes County Special Olympics at Rattler Stadium March 26. The athletes competed in various events, and those not competing enjoyed a special fun zone with an array of games. See more Special Olympics photos in the April 3 edition of The Examiner.  ...

