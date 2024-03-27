County residents want solar company held accountable

Grimes County residents voiced dissatisfaction with the conduct of Ortiz USA, LLC, during Public Comments at the March 20 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court. Ortiz’s Special Road Indemnity Agreement and Permit for use of county roads 162, 164, 165 and 166 during construction of a 1,000-acre solar farm ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!