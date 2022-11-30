Anderson Christmas Parade Dec. 4

ANDERSON – Take a stroll into the holidays during the inaugural Anderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony in historic downtown Anderson Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event sponsored by Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, City of Anderson and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office will feature a lighted parade on Main Street, a tree lighting ceremony and pictures with Santa.

Parade lineup begins 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Justice and Business Center, 270 FM 149 West and gets underway at 6 p.m. There will be prizes awarded for best antique car, antique tractor, organization, church group, school group float, business float, individual family or group float, wagon/mounted group and miscellaneous. Decorated side-by-sides and ATVs will be allowed.

The tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the parade.

For more information or to register for the parade, call Samantha Kimich, 936-870-6438 or Marcy Pavlock, 936-661-6622.