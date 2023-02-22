Anderson-Shiro CISD calls $44.5 million bond

ANDERSON – Anderson-Shiro CISD Board of Trustees called a $44.5 million bond package, which will be known as Proposition A on the May 6 election ballot.

ASCISD Superintendent Scott Beene said on Jan. 25, 2022 the district organized a Long Range Facility Planning Committee comprised of 50 people including district parents, community members, and staff to begin a study of the current facilities.

The committee began collaborating, touring existing buildings, and reviewing specific studies performed by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB Facilities Cooperative) and Cooperative Strategies (Enrollment Growth Projections). The committee prioritized the essential needs of the district and presented findings to the Anderson-Shiro CISD Board of Trustees Jan. 16.

At the Feb. 16 board meeting, ACSISD approved a resolution to call for the $44.5 million bond and allow voters the opportunity to decide.

Bond plans

If approved, the bond will include new construction, remodels, and improvements to suit the needs of growth within the district.

Plans include:

• A new elementary campus PK-5, which will be located on the property owned by ASCISD behind the Secondary campus. There will also be a new entrance at the newly constructed elementary campus to ease the flow of traffic.

• Renovation of the existing elementary campus and use it to house junior high students, grades 6-8.

• Renovations and additions to the existing secondary campus in specific areas: Ag, Special Education and Career and Technical Education.

• Additions to the existing bus maintenance barn and bus parking.

• Additions to the existing Field House including additional locker rooms and a new weight room. The existing weight room area, located on the east end of the Ag Building, will be renovated for additional CTE classrooms.

• A new central administration building will be built. The current admin building will be remodeled to provide additional classroom space for the current elementary and renovated junior high campus.

Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24. The final day to register to vote for the May 6 election is April 6.

Additional bond information will be released in future editions of The Examiner leading up to election day.