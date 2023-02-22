Recent shootings have impacted the community and one local father is rallying the community to “Stop the Violence.”

Reality struck the moment Terrance Creeks Sr. learned his son, Terrance Creeks Jr., was shot in the head while traveling on Texas 6 in Navasota. His son was the passenger in the car driven by Andres Hernandez who was also shot and survived.

In a moment, a father could’ve lost his son. Creeks Sr. remembers Jan. 30, as the day God spared his son’s life but also as an awakening call. The bullet entered and exited his son’s head without cracking any bones or striking any arteries – a true miracle.

Creeks Sr. said the shooting was senseless and expressed a need for change. This time it was his son that was shot, but he said if the violence continues it could happen to someone else’s loved one and their life may not be spared.

Understanding words without action is void, so Creeks Sr. organized a “Stop the Violence” rally at Friendship Baptist Church Feb. 18. He invited Rev. Coleman Cox of Houston to speak on potential repercussions if the violence isn’t stopped.

Rev. Cox, who was facing a 30-year prison sentence before surrendering his life to God, described Navasota as a “ticking time bomb.” He has seen communities completely torn apart by violence, but he has also witnessed positive change when the community takes a stand.

Speaking to a crowd comprised of community members, Crime Stoppers representatives and a large number of Navasota Police Officers, Rev. Cox, who grew up in a dangerous area, said “If you guys don’t get a hold on this right now, based on statistics – it is only going to get worse. This peaceful town that I’ve known all my life when I wanted to get away from the rat race - to come here and clear my mind - it is going to be a thing of the past. The only way we are going to be able to do something about that is if we all work together.”

Cox explained the community can point fingers at the police department saying they aren’t doing enough and discouraging them, but there won’t be change until the community comes together.

For a community to change, Cox said there needs to be a strategic plan – Exposure, Extraction, Preventative.

Exposure

Part of the exposure process Cox explained is placing cameras in key areas such as major intersections, at entries and exits of communities and highly infested areas.

He also spoke about having a safe line of communication where classified information can be networked between community members and local law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers President, Connie Clements, shared information about the Crime Stoppers Tip Line. She said tips can be submitted anonymously to 936-873-2000.

The Crime Stoppers guarantee is:

• You will never be asked to reveal your name or personal details.

• Your call will not be recorded.

• Even if you give personal details, they will not be recorded, and Crime Stoppers will pass information to the relevant authority without revealing your identity.

• Callers will NEVER be asked to talk to police, provide a witness statement or testify in court.

Clements said crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does. She explained callers can be awarded up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Cox also stated part of the Exposure process is pressing local housing authorities to ramp up security in their complexes and stiffen the vetting process of intakes.

Extraction

The next step is extracting criminals from the community by ensuring they pay for their crimes and receiving harsh punishment.

Cox said he remembers seeing a sign in Grimes County that read, “If you do the crime you are going to do the time.” He said criminals must be held accountable for their actions and pay for crimes they commit. If criminals face harsh punishment, they are likely to think twice before committing a crime.

Preventative

Cox explained preventative measures have to be taken to prevent criminal activity. Effective measures include community rallies, outreach programs for at risk youth and by creating hot spots.

When engaged in criminal activity, Cox said there were hot spots that he stayed away from. He explained hot spots are areas that are highly monitored by law enforcement and the community to deter criminal activity.

The initial step

Creeks Sr. said this is the initial step and he is appreciative of the show of support from the community and Navasota Police.

He is planning another meeting with an open floor discussion. The plan is to have law enforcement, city and county officials, judges, community members and more to discuss potential changes.

Information about future meetings will be released as they are available.