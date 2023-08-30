Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
2023 Anderson-Shiro Homecoming
Anderson-Shiro FFA recognized as 3-star chapter

August 30, 2023 - 00:00
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Courtesy photo

ASFFA was one of only 25 chapters recognized as a 3-star chapter at the 95th Texas FFA State Convention over the summer. They are second in Texas and their national chapter application advanced to the national level. Committee chairs and officers worked hard throughout the year on events and the application. Pictured left to right: Will Abraham, Committee Chair Landon Jarvis, Jesse Butler, Committee Chair Hannah Wawarofsky, Rome Rivera, Committee Chair Cyleigh Mancuso, Emberly Hulsman, Sage Price, Committee Chair Hanna Walkoviak, Maddox Parker, Mason Kolby, Brooklyn Byars-Cosby and Kason Yargo

 

