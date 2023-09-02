John LeFlore, 79, of Navasota, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2023. Visitation with family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 5, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church followed by a parish rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m.Wednesday, September 6, at the church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen and Rev. Elias Lopez officiating. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow the services at 11:30 a.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Rite of Committal will be in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Bryan at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7. All arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

John LeFlore was born on April 8, 1944 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to P.B. and Mamie LeFlore. His father was in the civil service and moved his family to Bryan, Texas in 1953. John graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961 and briefly attended college at Texas A&M University.

In 1969, John joined the Bryan Police Department and a began law enforcement career that would span over 50 years. Serving in positions ranging from patrol officer to Chief Investigator, John served the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Department and the Grimes County Sheriff's Department until 1999. In 2002, John began another phase of public service when he was elected as a Grimes County Justice of the Peace for Precincts 3 and 4. He retired from this position in 2019 due to declining health. He also served as Municipal Judge for the City of Navasota for many of these years.

John married Diane Scarmardo on May 31, 1975 in Bryan,Texas. The couple raised 2 sons, John LeFlore, Jr. and Jimmy LeFlore.

Once John moved his family to Grimes County, he immediately became immersed in the community. He was a member of the team that visited Austin in the early 1980's to secure the two prison units to bring jobs to the area. He helped to start the Grimes County Crime Stoppers program during this time and was awarded a lifetime award in 2017 for his efforts thru the years. As a Justice of the Peace, John started a truancy program that positively impacted many families during his tenure. His tough, direct and 'to the point' approach was respected and helped many children/parents take responsibility for their actions.

John was an active member of many committees and boards as well. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #9367 in Navasota, a member of Navasota Masonic Lodge #299 and Washington Lodge #18 A.F.&A.M., along with serving in various capacities through the years in law enforcement, judicial and community organizations. John was also an active member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church.

John had a larger-than-life personality that matched his physical size. "Big John" never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on everyone that he encountered. His life was filled with events that would lend themselves to countless stories through the years. From his exploits as a law enforcement officer to the numerous lives that he affected as a judge, there are very few people that he did not leave an impression on. John possessed a keen memory and always had a story to share that usually involved the people he was sharing it with.

His life was devoted to his faith, family and community. Everything that he did revolved around these three cornerstones. John was proud to have officiated at over 900 weddings through his years as Justice of the Peace. He used these occasions to not only perform a legal ceremony, but also to interject his Christian values by tailoring the ceremonies to include scripture. He enjoyed many life-long friendships in the community and beyond. An avid gun collector, hunter and fisherman, John seldom sat still and enjoyed spending his time creating memories and more stories with his wife, sons, grandchildren and friends. His wife was his strength and a constant companion.

John is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Diane LeFlore of Navasota; sons, Johnny LeFlore (Raechel) of Anderson, Jimmy LeFlore (Judy) of Navasota; and a daughter, Kelly Calame. He also is survived by his 12 grandchildren, Nancy Cathey (Brent) of Anderson, Jessica LeFlore of Plantersville, John Gantt of College Station, Sara Goggans (Dillon) of El Campo, Jordan LeFlore (Sara) of New Waverly, Peyton LeFlore (Tyler) of Navasota, Carley Lee of Rosenberg, Ethan LeFlore of Georgetown, Elizabeth LeFlore of Georgetown, Brant LeFlore of Anderson, Rodney Sechelski (Amanda) of Anderson, Melissa Marek (Jason) of Anderson. He leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his sidekick Tinker-Bell.

John is preceded in death by his father, P.B. LeFlore; mother, Mamie LeFlore; and sister, Rebekah LeFlore.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan LeFlore, Peyton LeFlore, Rodney Sechelski, John Gantt, Jeremie Scarmardo, Ernest Stutts, David Daley, Joe Hejl, Ethan LeFlore, Brant LeFlore, Dillon Goggans, Brent Cathey and Tim White.

For those that desire, the family would appreciate contributions to the Judge John LeFlore Memorial Scholarship in care of Citizens State Bank in Navasota.

