Andrew Jackson Hughes, 77, of Navasota, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 4. Andrew was born April 26, 1944 in Grimes County to Jasper Jackson and Katie (Yanchak) Hughes. He married Dorothy Ruth Baxter and together they raised two sons. Andrew worked in ranching and construction throughout his adult life.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy and Becky Hughes and Michael Hughes; grandchildren, Dillon Jackson Hughes and wife Erin, Lucas Hughes, Ashley-Marie, Michael and John Hughes and Heather Dodd; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Eli and Dean.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William and Charlie.

