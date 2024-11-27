Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Grimes, not a 4-ambulance county for long
Next article
What’s the word bird?
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

Area Champions - Rattlers victorious in instant classic

November 27, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

HEWITT — Like two prize fighters going toe-to-toe, the Navasota Rattlers and Lindale Eagles battled for four quarters in an instant classic at Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium, Nov. 22. The Rattlers were victorious, 56-45. The win sets up another underdog battle for the Rattlers (7–5) Friday, Nov. 29, versus the Kilgore ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024