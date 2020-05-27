Arkansas man injured in Grimes County wreck

A single vehicle collision on Texas State Highway 30 in Grimes County Thursday, May 21 resulted in an Arkansas resident being air-lifted with serious injuries.

Department of Public Safety Corporal Jason Dominguez stated Harry Ray, age 33, from Arkansas was traveling southwest on Hwy. 30 at approximately 3:03 p.m. Dominguez said witnesses reported a possible animal may have crossed the roadway in front of Ray who was driving a 2015 International utility truck.

As Ray entered a curve, Dominguez said Ray’s right tires left the edge of the roadway in the sharp curve. Ray overcorrected causing his vehicle to enter into a sideways skid eventually rolling multiple times in the ditch before striking a tree. The vehicle landed upside down.

Dominguez stated Ray was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a nearby field. Ray was flown to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. Assisting DPS in the wreck were Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies, Shiro Volunteer Fire Department and TxDot.