ASCISD superintendent announces retirement

ANDERSON – Anderson- Shiro Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees begin the search for a new superintendent. Current superintendent, Scott Benne, formally announced his retirement at district convocation Aug. 7. His final day is Sept. 30.

“I personally believe that 7 years is about the right amount of time to stay at the helm of an organization like ours,” said Beene. “I am very proud of the work we have accomplished. I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success and bring new ideas to the table.”

Beene has 17 years of superintendent experience. Prior to coming to Anderson- Shiro in June 2016, he served as superintendent of Murchison ISD and Big Sandy ISD. He also taught Agriculture Science at Madisonville CISD and La Poyner ISD before being named LaPoyner Elementary principal.

There was a lot of success during Beene’s tenure. He oversaw two Entergy management projects involving lighting and HVAC, implemented a plan for ASCISD as a District of Innovation, developed and implemented the school guardian program, guided the district to be one of the first six districts in the state to be a Teacher Incentive Allotment school, numerous technology and curriculum initiatives which improved student performance and closed achievement gaps.

Beene holds a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and obtained a master’s degree at Stephen F. Austin University.

The district is also recognized by Texas EducationAgency as an “A” rated district with distinctions in Math, Science, Closing the Gaps, Post Secondary Readiness andAcademic Growth.

Under his tenure, Beene said the district has been fiscally conservative, maintaining a balanced budget for many years, as well as building a strong fund balance. Anderson-Shiro CISD has earned the highest financial rating of “A” Superior Achievement on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

Beene emphasizes the school’s success has been all about working together as a team.

“I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Anderson Shiro CISD. Our teachers, leadership team, and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. The District is in excellent shape and will continue to accomplish great things in the future.”

Beene said he was always eager to promote the district and build champions within the Owl Family.

Although it didn’t factor into his retirement, in May, ASCISD voters rejected a $44.5 million bond. The bond would have allowed the district to construct a new elementary campus, renovate the existing elementary school to be used as a junior high and make the secondary campus a high school only campus.

Beene said he’s looking forward to the next chapter with future opportunities and spending more time with his family.