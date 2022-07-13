Auctions see livestock increase

High temperatures and extremely dry conditions may have factored into livestock auctions seeing an influx of cattle sales this week.

Local livestock auction barns, Navasota Livestock Auction and Mid Tex Livestock both saw an increased number of animals auctioned this week. NLA received 3,042 cattle for the auction held Saturday, July 9, while Mid Tex received 1,777 cattle for their auction Thursday, July 7.

The increase for NLA was 1,544 more animals than they received at the last auction, June 25, when they received 1,498 head of cattle. Navasota Livestock Auction Owner Greg Goudeau said this was one of the largest runs of cattle they have had since 2011. Goudeau said part of the increase in cattle received was because NLA was closed in celebration of the Fourth of July, but a large part was panic due to projected rain from a tropical depression missing us and impacting Louisiana instead.

Transporting cattle safely

During extreme temperatures it is always best to ensure cattle are transported safely to the sale barn. “Livestock need to be as less stressed as possible,” explained

Goudeau. He suggested a few safety measures, “Try to load cattle in a tarped trailer and transport them late Friday night or early Saturday morning.” He also recommends using interior separation gates to prevent cattle from being overcrowded.

Once cattle are loaded onto a trailer there is a lengthy process – first being transported to the local sale barn; being kept in holding pens until they are auctioned; then loaded onto the buyer’s trailer. A good practice is to ensure cattle are well hydrated before initially being loaded onto the trailer. “Once we receive the cattle, they are placed in shaded holding pens with access to water,” said Goudeau.

NLA has livestock dropoff available Fridays before a sale from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturdays beginning at 6 a.m.

A line over half a mile long leading to the parking lot of NLA was reported Saturday morning. “There were long lines, but to put it in perspective we had 600 head arrive Friday night and 2,400 head come in Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” stated Goudeau. He said they were able to unload the cattle in a timely manner by utilizing five crews to process and tag cattle. “We had extra workers onhand because I knew it was going to be a big day.

For now, Goudeau said cattle prices remain strong especially for Angus and Charolais cross steer and heifer calves, although he said “plainer” cattle and bull calves are getting cheaper.