Navasota Police searching for murder suspect
Bank robbery suspect pursuit ends in Navasota

By Matthew Ybarra - Senior news reporter
news@navasotaexaminer.com
College Station Police Department reported a bank robbery suspect fleeing south on Texas State Highway 6 Tuesday, July 20, just after 2 p.m. The pursuit ended in Navasota when Navasota Police Department engaged spike strips.

 

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, the suspect is in custody. One lane on Highway 6 southbound near Texas State Highway 90 is closed for processing. 

 

More details will be released as they are received.

