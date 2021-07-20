Bank robbery suspect pursuit ends in Navasota

College Station Police Department reported a bank robbery suspect fleeing south on Texas State Highway 6 Tuesday, July 20, just after 2 p.m. The pursuit ended in Navasota when Navasota Police Department engaged spike strips.

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, the suspect is in custody. One lane on Highway 6 southbound near Texas State Highway 90 is closed for processing.

More details will be released as they are received.