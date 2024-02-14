Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Bedias man charged in sexual assault of teen

February 14, 2024 - 00:00
BEDIAS – A 43-year-old Bedias man remains in the Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000 after confessing to two counts of sexual assault of a child. Margarito Ascencio Anguiano was arrested Jan. 23, at his home in Bedias. Grimes County District Attorney Investigator John Wren said Anguiano confessed to sexually ...

