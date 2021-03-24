Brad Stafford, for all your banking questions

If you are curious to know all about the banking process for the city of Navasota, then Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford has you covered in this episode of Grilling Stafford.

Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 Radio Personality Kenny Graves ask Stafford a plethora of questions about Navasota’s banking process submitted by local residents.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – Episode 45 In a public notice

In a public notice posted, The City says it’s looking for a new banking institution. What bank is the City currently using? “Currently we use Citizens State Bank.”

Why is The City looking for a new bank? “Every four to fi ve years The City goes through this process. It is good business to go through and do that and it is suggested by a lot of the fi nancial folks that we should go through that process. Things change in a four to fi ve-year process as far as interest rates go. Sometimes it’s in our favor but sometimes it’s not. This coming year it may not be in our favor with interest rates being really low, but that is why we do that.”

The bank notice states the contract will be for four years. Is that period required by law? “No. You can pretty much set what you want but changing banks can also cost you money. If you change banks you also have to change your checks and other forms. So, you want to have a little consistency for a few years rather than change every year.”

Will the bank services handle investments other than CDs? “No. We actually do that through other agencies and ourselves.”

Does the City own any safe deposit boxes? If yes, what’s in them and will their location change? “I think we get a safety deposit box with our account. Normally we don’t have much in there. Just in case there is a need for one, we have one.”

Did Animal Control find forever homes for any animals brought to the Birthday Bash? “Lt. Mize said we had about three adoptions at the event. They didn’t take them home at the event, but they adopted them and came back to get them on Monday. So, it is really benefi cial to have those events.”

Are ATVs legal to drive through Navasota? Why or why not? “That is not a real simple answer, because I’ve talked to Lt. [Mize] and Chief [Myatt] about that and some I guess could be if they met all the codes that are required by the State of Texas. I would suggest this individual, if they are interested in doing that, to make a phone call to Navasota PD and ask a few questions before they get out and drive the street in one. You never know. We had some out for Texas Birthday Bash, but we were inside a fenced location and used them for police and fi re issues.”

When will the City pool be opening, and will they offer swimming lessons? “We will probably open in May, but I don’t have an exact time yet. We are actually still repairing broken pipes from the freeze or working on repairing them. We hope we will have swim lessons this year. That is one of our goals. We have some returning employees for the pool, but we have also hired a new parks and recreation specialist who will help us with finding life guards, set up programs and those type of things. That individual starts work Monday [March 22] so that will be one of the fi rst projects he gets to work on to try to make things better and improve. We’re lucky we have our returning pool manager, Cindy Goodman, back and it’s good to have consistency there in pool management.”

