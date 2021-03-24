City offers payment plan for high winter water bill

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, March 22, and approved a payment plan for Navasota utility customers. According to Finance Director Lance Hall, utility bills for the timeframe covering the February winter storm are about to go out and customers will most likely see higher than normal bills.

Hall told council, “We’re proposing allowing them to go on a contract up to six months to stretch out the payments and also proposing not charging any late fees or cutoff fees for March and April.”

Based on a quick review before actual calculations, Utility Billing Clerk Julie Harper said, “On average some people’s bills, just water alone not including gas, are an additional $200 from what they’re use to, all the way up to $1,200.”

Harper suggested that some residents with prolonged leaks could see bills as high as $1,500-$2,000.

Responding to a question about FEMA assistance, City Manager Brad Stafford said, “There’s nothing yet that says they will cover their water bill.”

Hall said bills will be mailed out Monday or Tuesday of next week.

More rooftops for Dove Crossing

Following a public hearing with one resident questioning drainage, council approved a zoning change in the Dove Crossing Subdivision. The zoning change will allow for the development of Navasota Hills PUD (Planned Unit Development) with 4,500 square foot lots for 30 homes of approximately 1,800 square feet each.

Texas Group Development, LLC originally submitted a preliminary plat for 7,000 square foot lots under the current R-1A zoning in 2019, but according to Project Rep Marco Baraza, made the change with an eye toward greater affordability and matching the zoning of neighboring Dove Landing and Dove court.

The primary focus of council members was on drainage and the two retention ponds at the front of the subdivision. According to council member Bernie Gessner, 12 of the 30 lots are in the 100-year flood plain with an additional 11 partially in it. Baraza said that the houses in the flood plain will be elevated 2-3 ½ feet.

In addition to the underground storm sewers and two retention ponds, Baraza said there will be 3-5 foot deep ditches on the east and west sides of the subdivision and overflow from the ponds will go into the street, not toward the homes below.

There were questions about the inability to park on the street in the cul-desac, and given the growth of the subdivision, when would another entrance/ exit be built. Council member Josh Fultz expressed his concern about the inability to get out of the subdivision during a storm with overflow going into the street and only one entrance.

Truckers beware

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 959-21, prohibiting the use of engine brakes in the City of Navasota. Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said staff was approached in 2018 by a citizen who requested an Engine Brake ordinance. NPD conducted a 30-day study November 2018 and has continued to monitor the use of engine brakes, with little change in results.

According to Myatt, NPD is not opposed to an ordinance as it will allow officers to take action, and the required signage will act as a deterrent.

Most signs will be on TxDOT right of way but still at the City’s expense. The signs cost several thousand dollars and will come from the Street Fund. It wasn’t determined if there will be a budget amendment this year, or if Myatt will “start the process” and add the signs to next year’s budget.

Library revamps card agreement

Council approved a Navasota Municipal Library Card Agreement which addresses policies, fees, and any applicable requirements. The agreement states if a patron fails to respond to a letter of complaint by returning overdue books, DVDs, or other library items, it is a misdemeanor criminal offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. The agreement must be signed by the patron, or parent of a minor, when receiving the card.

Council meetings may be viewed in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/ city-council/pages/meetingvideos.

Other council action:

Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Navasota and that “everyone in the community should become more aware of child abuse prevention and consider helping parents raise their children in a safe, nurturing environment.”

•Council member Pattie Pederson reported on the Airport Advisory Board meeting and council member Bernie Gessner summarized Planning and Zoning.