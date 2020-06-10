Bridging the Gap March Saturday, June 13

Awareness is being spread throughout the world but words without action creates void. Bridging the Gap United March and Prayer hopes to fill the void with a connection between the community. The first step is a peaceful march planned Saturday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m. in Navasota.

Minister Myra Dickson said God gave her the vision to “Bridge the Gap” 14 years ago. Dickson said she moved away but has since moved back. While away her vision laid dormant. “God really spoke to my heart that this is the time to revive it,” stated Dickson. “I think the initial step to bridging the community, city officials and even our churches because our churches are so divided is by bringing everybody together for a prayer gathering. That was my initial thought.”

Dickson spoke with Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford and Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt. She expressed the desire to host a prayer at Navasota City Hall. Dickson was joined by likeminded individuals who wanted to join in the effort.

Stafford met with Jana Dalzell prior to meeting with Dickson. Once Stafford heard Dickson’s vision he urged Dickson to unite with Dalzell. Dalzell was planning a march and Dickson was planning a prayer.

The joint effort between Dickson, Dalzell as well as Tremesia Calhoun, Elizabeth Henry Urban and Jason Holliday is coming to life in the Bridging the Gap United March and Prayer. Dickson said the event is a peaceful event meant to unite the community.

Those wanting to join the effort will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brosig Auditorium in Navasota. The march will travel west on Washington Avenue and conclude at Navasota City Hall where the community will unite in prayer. Anyone wanting to march are urged to wear blue shirts to show unity. Blue was chosen to honor the Navasota Rattlers.

Follow live coverage of the Bridging the Gap United March and Prayer on the Navasota Examiner Facebook page.