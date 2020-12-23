Buford’s murder appeal denied

The First Court of Appeals issued a mandate Dec. 4 affirming the conviction of Robert Thomas Buford Jr., age 78, of Navasota in the Feb. 10, 2017 murder of Janet Marie Lester, 74, of Navasota.

Buford was convicted Dec. 12, 2018 of first-degree murder. He shot his common-law wife Lester once in the abdomen at the couple’s residence in the 14000 block of Rolling Acres Lane near the Stoneham community. Buford was under the influence of alcohol and shot Lester during a verbal argument. He was later sentenced to 30-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

In his appeal, Buford argued “the trial court erred in denying his request to include additional language in the jury charge’s instructions on self-defense and the trial court erred in excluding Buford’s expert witness, Augustine Guittierrez Jr.” On April 30, Buford’s conviction was upheld.

Buford then had until Oct. 30 to file a petition for discretionary review with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals which is the highest state criminal appellate court. Buford did not file his petition in time for discretionary review. The court issued a mandate Dec. 4 stating there was no error in Buford’s conviction. His conviction is affirmed and is a final conviction.

Currently Buford is serving his sentence at the Duncan Unit in Diboll. His projected release date is Dec. 5, 2048 and he is not eligible for parole until Dec. 7, 2033.