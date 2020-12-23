Shots fired at Grimes County Deputies

Grimes County Deputies were involved in a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 16, when James Earl Byrne, 48, of Bedias fired several shots at the pursuing deputy.

According to a press release issued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Byrne was identified during an investigation and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving, south of Todd Mission. Byrne refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

Grimes County Deputies maintained visual contact with the vehicle as the pursuit traveled into Waller County. Byrne fired multiple shots at the pursuing deputy and the deputy returned fire. Neither party were injured during the ex change of gunfire.

Deputies with Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers joined the pursuit. Byrne drove into a private subdivision off Farm-to-Market Road 1763 in Waller County. The vehicle came to a stop and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

A rifle was located in the vehicle Byrne was driving. Byrne was transported and booked into the Grimes County Jail, charged with Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Additional charges are being pursued against Byrne. Byrne is being held without bond in the Grimes County Jail.