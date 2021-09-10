Business Expo and Job Fair Sept. 23

The Navasota Grimes County Business & Retail Expo and Job Fair will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center.

The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is the county’s biggest business networking event of the year, offers local businesses, community organizations and restaurants the opportunity to make connections and share information about their products and services. The Expo also helps companies to expand and increase their client bases, providing opportunities for business growth. Companies will also be accepting job applications and conducting interviews on the spot. The Navasota High

School Diamonettes will be on hand to serve up dinner as a fundraiser for their organization, and local area merchant will have samples, door prizes, giveaways, and much more.

Johnny McNally, Executive Director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, said, “In the wake of the global pandemic, our Chamber of Commerce has been able to quickly restart our business events thanks to our ability to provide both a safe setting while at the same time facilitating impactful face-to-face meetings and events.” McNally added, “Those include our monthly Coffee with the Chamber meetings, the annual wine walks, and economic development events. We continue to see strong interest from local businesses looking to get their businesses back on track as soon as possible.”

Among the major chamber events taking place over the coming months is the Bob Whitten Memorial Golf Tournament in October and the Reds, Wheats & Blues Festival in November.

Expo admission is FREE to the public, and registration is now open for booths and sponsorships. Those interested in registering their business for a booth should contact the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce office at 936-825- 6600 or online registration and printable forms may be found at www.navasotagrimeschamber.com. The deadline to reserve a booth is September 20, 2021, or until all spaces are filled.

For additional information, please contact the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce by calling 936-825-6600.