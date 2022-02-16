Carver zoning request gets thumbs-up

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, Feb. 14, and after a public hearing with no comments against, approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 992-22, a request to rezone the property at 1602 S. LaSalle Street from PU: Public Use District to B-1: General Business District for the operation of a commercial day care. Council member Pattie Pederson was absent.

The request was made by the Navasota George Washington Carver Alumni Association (GWC), and Mary Mable representing

According to Mable, there will be no paid staff and “all the money raised is to restore the building and to give scholarships to our students in our community.”

She continued, “We have given almost $400,000 are one unified community. We’re coming together to work for the best of our community.”

Smith Hotel, city enter sidewalk agreement

Council approved a development agreement with sidewalks in the Central Business District along public right of way and the City has requested the proposed project include sidewalks which match the City’s streetscape project.

The streetscape project, begun seven years ago, includes sidewalk pavers, streetlamps and planter boxes.

Hotel owner Steve Scheve has requested assistance from the City, and according to the agreement, the City is to reimburse the PA Smith Hotel, LLC, within six months of completion and public improvement acceptance.

It was noted that a similar agreement was made during the construction of Baylor Lumber.

Scheve advised that construction will begin March 7, after the Texas Birthday Bash.

Other council action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which include the minutes and expenditures for the month of January and the second reading of Ordinance No. 99-22 authorizing participation with Entergy Service Area Cities.

•Appointed Clarence Lewis, Jr., to the Keep Navasota Beautiful Commission.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 993-22, declining to approve the change in rates requested by Entergy Texas, Inc.

•Approved the order of election for the May 7, 2022, election for city council members to Positions 1, 2 and 3.

•Approved Resolution 710-22 for a joint election contract between the City of Navasota, Navasota ISD and Grimes County.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Received an update on the CIP from Director of Utilities, Jennifer Reyna.

•Recognition of Lessie Arrington for 50 years of service with Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. •Received a brief report on the joint meeting of City Council and P&Z and the Airport Advisory Board meeting.

•Mayor Miller reminded all of the Texas Birthday Bash, Fri-Sat, March 4-5.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.