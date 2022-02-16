Life Lessons From Hank Hill

Opinion column: The opinions expressed by the author do not necessarily refl ect the opinions and viewpoints of The Examiner.

Many of you will certainly recall the hit animated comedy series, King of the Hill – it was certainly one of my favorites. I had moved to Texas not long before the show debuted in 1997 and, like most instant fans, I associated the main characters with real life figures. Each one of the guys on the show reminds me of someone I have actually known. For those of you unfamiliar with the series, Hank is a no-nonsense, middle age, middle income, average guy whose trade is propane and propane accessories. Dale is the conspiracy theory enthusiast, Bill plays the part of the gullible, yet cheerful neighbor, and Boomhauer takes the role of the mumbling ladies’ man. Hank’s wife, Peggy is a substitute teacher and his niece, Luanne is a 20-something young lady who needs a lot of supervision, to say the least.

At first, I thought these roles would be too stereotypical for the show to catch on, but it turned out that the writers of the series often mixed in substance with the characters’ shortcomings. They also made a point of showing the viewers that not all Texans are rednecks, oil barons, or rodeo stars. The show is set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, a suburb that has its fair share of strip centers and mega-marts, but it also has a sense of normalcy and idyllic calm. However, there is always something going on that is not quite perfect.

As the main character, Hank wears his prejudices right alongside of his integrity and he also has a great deal of common sense. This often pales in comparison to the escapades of his friends who are often mucking up things, always to Hank’s chagrin. There is also some father-son conflict, As Sean O’Neal mentions in the January issue of Texas Monthly, Hank’sson, Bobby, “has no interest in football or cars and his lifelong dream is to be a standup comedian in New York. Hank constantly tries to “fix” Bobby by taking him to college football games and teaching him how to repair a carburetor.” None of this has any lasting effect, of course, and Hank ends up accepting his son’s values, even if they are quite different from his own.

In one particular episode Hank is reminded that winning isn’t everything. When Bobby develops a talent for shooting, it gives Hank a rare opportunity to take pride in his son for succeeding in something that he can easily respect. However, Hank’s pride gets in the way when he remembers that he is a terrible shot. Hank feels threatened by Bobby’s talent in the father-Son Fun Shoot Tournament and he tries to squash Bobby’s passion rather than face up to his own fears. Eventually, Hank bites the bullet (no pun intended!) and joins the competition anyway. With the help of a sports psychologist, Hank gains enough confidence to piece together a passable performance in the shooting match, but ultimate ly misses the mark in the tiebreaker. Hank was saddened by his performance, but Bobby becomes the immediate antidote for Hank’s disappointment. Overjoyed by their second-place finish, Bobby shows immense pride while clutching his certificate and they agree to try again next year. A touching moment, indeed.

We could do well to have a few more people like Hank Hill, I think. He symbolizes the “salt of the earth,” workaday souls who make this country run, thrive, and survive. He is the simple, but complicated majority of all citizens who struggle sometimes with challenges to their inner sense of right and wrong. It’s hard to believe that King of the Hill began 25 years ago, but I am certain that we have learned a lot about ourselves and how we deal with the challenges we face from the show. Yep, we could use a few more folks like Hank Hill, I tell you what.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant Hotdogs and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week.