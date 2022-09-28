Suspect injured during pursuit

BEDIAS - A suspected trespasser was hospitalized while trying to elude officers Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. According to Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4:21 p.m., a call was received stating Patrick Michael Howley, age 21, was trespassing. Howley reportedly had a trespass warning in place at that location.

Grimes County Pct. 1 Constable, Dale Schaper, located the suspected vehicle and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect rammed Constable Schaper’s vehicle. As Grimes County Deputy Annie Chumley attempted to block the roadway, the suspect went into a grassy area attempting to avoid striking her in an attempt to get away. While doing so, the vehicle struck a large hole in the ground, causing the driver-side door to swing open. The suspect fell out of the vehicle and struck a fence. Howley was air-lifted to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Schaper was not injured.

Howley was reportedly in serious but stable condition with unknown injuries. It is unknown if he has been released from the hospital.

Charges are pending. More details will be released as they are available.