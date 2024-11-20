Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Cattle theft suspects arrested in Navasota

November 20, 2024 - 00:00
Three men were arrested early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, for allegedly stealing cattle. Texas Department of Public Safety Sargeant, Justin Ruiz, said around 1:27 a.m., an officer stopped two trucks at Navasota Livestock Auction hauling livestock trailers loaded with cattle. Ruiz said the investigation determined the cattle are believed to stolen. All ...

