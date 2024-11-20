Cattle theft suspects arrested in Navasota

Three men were arrested early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, for allegedly stealing cattle. Texas Department of Public Safety Sargeant, Justin Ruiz, said around 1:27 a.m., an officer stopped two trucks at Navasota Livestock Auction hauling livestock trailers loaded with cattle. Ruiz said the investigation determined the cattle are believed to stolen. All ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!