Celebrate National 4-H Week with Texas 4-H Sunday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10. Post your photos using the hashtag for the day and #National4HWeek to be entered to win a 4-H Goodie basket. Every post equals an entry.

NATIONAL 4-H WEEK HASHTAGS

Monday, Oct. 5, #MadeltHappenMonday

Did you finally try out that new project, win showmanship or learn that new sewing pattern? Brag about what 4-H goals you have reached with a pie on social media!

Tuesday, Oct. 6, #TeachltTuesday

Take what you’ve learned online and teach us about your project, whether that be baking a cake, programming a computer, or growing a garden. Teach about your project using videos and photos.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, #4HSpiritDay

It’s time to show your 4-H spin! Use your 4-H Zoom backgrounds, wear all the green you can, sport your 4-H mask, show your 4-H spirit wherever you go, and post photos and videos of it!

Thursday, Oct. 8, #ThrowbackThursday Time to go through all

Time to go through all those photos and memories and post your favorites! Take it back a week, a year, or 20 years and share your photos or videos on social media.

Friday Oct. 9, #4HFamilyFriday

Your 4-H Family is what makes it all worth it, right? Shout them out this week and post some pics with your 4-H family.

Saturday, Oct. 10, #ServiceSaturday #OneDay4H What difference can you

What difference can you make in one day? Don’t forget to post some photos of your service project!

If you have any questions regarding National 4-H Week or One Day 4-H contact Callie Cline, callie.henly@ag.tamu.edu.