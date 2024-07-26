Child injured in shooting

A child was struck by a stray bullet early Friday morning. Navasota Police are investigating the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 600 block of FM 1227 in Navasota.

A female juvenile living in the area was struck by a bullet and transported to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with minor injuries.

Officers located evidence of the shooting in the roadway southeast of the apartment complex at 700 Doris Street.

Several vehicles and an apartment wall were damaged from gunshots.

FM 1227 from Washington Avenue to FM 379 have been closed as officers investigate the scene.

Officers are working to identify a suspect. Anyone withinformation about the shooting are urged to call Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crimestoppers, 936-873-2000.