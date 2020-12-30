Christmas Day standoff ends sadly

A Christmas Day standoff ended tragically as a 75-year old Vietnam veteran took his own life.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said on Dec. 25, deputies were dispatched to Farm to Market Road 1486, just north of FM 149. Sowell said a female victim called and stated her husband pulled a gun on her. Sowell said for five hours negotiations ensued as friends, suicide hotline prevention specialists and other professionals pleaded with the male, but Sowell said he was very angry. The husband allowed his wife to exit the home safely, but after the five-hour standoff, he ended his own life.

“It is just another sad example of veteran suicide,” explained Sowell.

If you are battling depression and have thoughts of suicide seek help immediately. No one has to battle depression alone. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) provides free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you and your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.