City awards Railroad Street renovation bid

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, Aug. 10, and moved one step closer to reopening Railroad Street. Council approved awarding the bid for the 2016 General Land Office CDBG-Disaster Recovery Railroad Street Storm Sewer Expansion Project to Larry Young Paving. Seven bids were received with Young as low bidder at $1,799,053. Young’s most recent work for the City is the Foster Street project.

The current project is funded by a $2 million grant and consists of the reconstruction of Railroad Street from Washington to Holland, storm sewer and utility improvements, and the reconfiguring and extension of the sidewalk from Washington to McAlpine. The City’s match is $20,000.

Airport to get new T-Hangar

Council members approved an addendum to the lease agreement with Anderson-Grimes LLC for ramp and drainage improvements at the Navasota Municipal Airport.

According to City Manager Brad Stafford, Anderson-Grimes LLC will build an 11,781 square foot T-Hangar north of the existing ramp. A ramp is required for entry into the north side of the T-Hangar. Anderson-Grimes LLC will assume all costs for ramp design, construction, and drainage, and will be reimbursed within 30 days of completion up to $125,000 with funds from the Airport Fund Balance of $464,742.

Parking ordinance revised

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 936-20, amending Chapter 12 Traffic and Vehicles, Article 12.04 Parking, parking near railroad tracks, and removed verbiage related to parking meters and tow away zones which are no longer in use.

The existing ordinance prohibits parking 500-feet north or south for an extension of 50-feet from any railroad crossing, putting Railroad Street businesses and the new Railroad Street-Washington Avenue parking lot out of compliance. The amended code will prohibit parking within 25-feet both north and south, and 25-feet east and west, of any railroad crossing.

Other council action: •Approved the Consent Agenda which included the minutes and expenditures for the month of July.

•Approved a professional services agreement with Hdl for consulting services related to state sales tax collection for an annual fee of $3,600 plus 30% contingency fee for sales taxes that were reported in error.

•Approved the preliminary site plan submitted by James Hassell for Pecan Lakes Estates, Phase III, Section 1.

•Approved renewal of the Texas Municipal League (TML) health benefits with a 4.15% increase, Guardian dental benefits, Sun Life insurance benefits and TML vision benefits.

•Approved accepting the 60-month copier rental and maintenance proposal from Xerox Business Solutions Southwest for $1,656 per month, saving $313 per month.

•Approved accepting the $9,000 bid submitted by Javier Olvera for purchase of a city lot off Park Street and the $19,105 bid from Janice Scheve/Smith Hotel, for a lot at Railroad Street and Holland.

•Approved the first reading of Resolution 679-20 authorizing submission of an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a 2020 Texas Capital Fund Program Downtown Revitalization grant in the amount of $500,000 to construct sidewalk and handicap-accessible improvements in the designated downtown district. •In a related vote, approved the first reading of Resolution 678-20 stating that conditions such as cracked sidewalks in the designated historic commercial district are detrimental to public health and safety and constitute a blight. •Approved the order of

•Approved the order of election on Nov. 3, 2020, to elect three city council members to Positions 1, 2 and 3 with additional polling places.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance 937-20 vacating a portion of the alleyway located at Block 3 of the McNair addition conveying property to abutting property owners. As an interested party, Councilman Geoff Horn recused himself from voting. •Approved the creation of

•Approved the creation of a Financial Analyst position, a budgeted position, as part of secession planning in the Finance Department.

•Held a budget workshop. See related article page 13.

Staff report:

•Stafford reported 192 COVID-19 cases, of which 114 are active and 78 are recovered. DSHS reports one death. Free testing at the Progressive Center served 130 residents Monday.

•Introduction of new employees: Tiffany Sammon, Librarian; Connie Bolton, Building Custodian; Jacob Casares, Parks and Recreation Laborer.

•Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks reported 65 children participated in Kid Fish. The longest catch was 26.5 inches.

•Recognized the Grimes County Machine Pitch All-Star championship team. •Received the Arts Council

•Received the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley quarterly report for the third quarter. A virtual gallery opening will be held at the Horlock House, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.

•Rent-a-Ruminant reported that 436 adults and children came to see the goats. City crews will team up with missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to clean the remaining woody material from the creek.

Remarks of visitors

Resident Todd Wisner returned to share his concern about Mayor Bert Miller’s proclamation that allows residents to choose not to wear a mask if they’re able to maintain 6-feet of social distancing. Due to a slight decline in cases, Wisner revised his July 27 projection that Grimes County will have 1,000 COVID-19 cases by Aug. 21 to Sept. 12. He also criticized Miller for not communicating best practices to the community via the Navasota Examiner, in the absence of a local health authority.