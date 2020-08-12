Navasota PD mourns loss

Navasota Police Department is grief-stricken as news came in that one of its young officers lost his life in a motorcycle accident while vacationing in South Dakota.

William Cooper – badge number 9323 – lost his life Monday, Aug. 10. Cooper, age 22, graduated from TEEX Police Academy in December 2019. He began working with Navasota Police Department Dec. 13, 2019. Cooper previously worked for Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt who has served NPD as chief for nearly 15 years stated this is the first officer he has lost. “There is a deep sadness here at Navasota Police Department,” explained Myatt. “Our thoughts and prayers go to Cooper’s family and friends. Cooper was a very good up and coming officer that was well liked among his peers. He will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements for Cooper are pending.