City officials tour NISD

City of Navasota officials explored Career and Technology Education (CTE) Programs at Navasota High School Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan. 4.

Of a $55 million bond that was approved by voters in November 2017, approximately $31 million was utilized in Phase II construction. Many of the upgrades and new construction included renovating the Ag building located behind the high school to better accommodate the existing Ag programs and add additional programs as well as build a new CTE and Science wing.

The newly renovated Ag building received a new roof, new HVAC, new lighting, new restrooms, new walls and more. “We turned an old building into some really cool spaces for several new programs as well,” explained Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.

In addition to the Ag Mechanics Welding Program, the building also houses the Animal Science program and the new Auto Tech and Floral Design programs. The Welding shop features a CNC Plasma Cutter, new welding booths and a state-of-the art paint booth.

The Auto Tech facility includes two vehicle lifts, tire and diagnostics machines and more. In the Animal Science facility the public is able to have drop their animals off to have them bathed, combed, brushed, nails trimmed, and teeth brushed.

Students learn the art of floral design in the new Floral Design program and the students are able to create floral creations for the public as well. There is also a new greenhouse being constructed next to the refurbished building.

The CTE wing features numerous programs including Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Health Science, Audio Video/Media Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, Early Education and Child Development. There is also space available for a future Criminal Justice program that is in the planning phase.

Some of the highlighted features of the CTE wing include a computer lab and green room for the Audio Video/ Media Tech program and a fully functional Health Science lab constructed to train students in a hospital setting including several hospital beds. The Cosmetology program features a fully functioning salon which will eventually be open to the public. A top-notch kitchen allows the Culinary Art students to create tasty creations and allows them access to cater events.

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford said if he would have been able to attend a school that featured so many CTE options then he is not sure what career path he may have chosen.

Musick said the CTE programs give students different options to follow a path that is right for them. He stated they will have the option to choose college or obtain one of the many certifications that are offered through the district and go directly into the workforce. There is at least one certification offered in every CTE program provided by Navasota High School.

The Examiner began releasing a series of articles that explores each CTE program more in depth. In December, the first article was released highlighting the welding program. Additional programs will be highlighted in future editions.