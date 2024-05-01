City, School Election May 4

Grimes County voters will have eight locations available Saturday, April 4, to cast their votes in the city and school elections. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting locations include: • Grimes County Historical Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson, 77830. • Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota, 77868. • ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!