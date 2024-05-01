Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Manufactured home ordinance under review

May 01, 2024 - 00:00
Responding to a Navasota City Council directive to review the city’s manufactured home ordinance, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) appointed Commissioners Ethan Barcak, Todd Wisner and alternate Dia Copeland to a committee to research ordinances in other communities and bring back to P&Z for review. Also attending P&Z’s April ...

