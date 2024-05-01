Manufactured home ordinance under review

Responding to a Navasota City Council directive to review the city’s manufactured home ordinance, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) appointed Commissioners Ethan Barcak, Todd Wisner and alternate Dia Copeland to a committee to research ordinances in other communities and bring back to P&Z for review. Also attending P&Z’s April ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!