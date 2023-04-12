JAMES RANDOLPH “RANDY” CLEERE 1950 – 2023

Mr. James Randolph “Randy” Cleere, III, 72, of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his residence in Anderson, TX. Visitation was held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Rev. C. McAllister “Mac” Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Anderson, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Randy was born in Madisonville, Texas on April 23, 1950, to James and Neeley (Ferrell) Cleere, Jr. Randy graduated from Navasota High School in 1968.

He attended Blinn College and married the love of his life, Cathy Backhus on May 29, 1971 and would have celebrated 52 years of marriage this year. He joined the workforce in petroleum manufacturing in Surfside, Texas. Randy knew that he needed to return to Grimes County which is where he felt most at home. He retired from Schult Homes and then began his career at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for over 20 years. In 1999, he joined the Grimes County Sheriff’s department where he worked parttime in the evidence department and transferred over to becoming the Livestock Officer until the time of his death. Randy was very passionate about his position as the Livestock Officer, and he enjoyed working alongside his fellow officers as well as helping the local ranchers. These officers and ranchers became some of Randy’s closest friends.

During Randy’s early years he was an avid hunter and he enjoyed training horses. After his first son was born, his priorities changed, and it was all about raising their three kids for Cathy and him. Most would say that he considered his children as his greatest accomplishments because he devoted all his time and resources to them. He would sacrifice his needs to make sure they had what they needed. He traveled across Texas in an old, worn-out red Ford truck with his children making all the major Texas cattle shows and was very proud of the champions that they showed. This dedication shifted to his grandsons as soon as the first was born. He wanted to make sure that they knew how to hunt, fish, and have fun. His wife, children, and six grandsons meant the world to him, and he was first and foremost a family man.

Randy enjoyed his Shorthorn cattle because they were the same breed that his great grandfather had in the early 1900s in Madisonville, Texas. Checking on his cattle and ranch in Anderson was his daily routine and he often enjoyed sharing this time with his grandsons. Randy always had encouraging words and worldly advice for his grandsons, and they would soak it all up. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife in their rocking chairs and watching the beautiful sunsets each evening over their ranch. Randy never met a stranger and was always one that gave more than he expected to receive. He was well known for his smoked beef jerky, which he enjoyed sharing with anyone he would meet. Randy and Cathy enjoyed taking annual vacations with their children and grandsons to the Frio River and Surfside Beach. Randy and his wife enjoyed fishing trips to Port Aransas with special friends, Michael and Diane Speed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and in-laws Henry and Veta Backhus.

Left to cherish his memories are wife, Cathy Cleere; son and daughterin- law Jason and Kristi Cleere; son and daughter in law, Travis and Ashley Cleere; daughter and sonin- law, Jennifer and Lance Lavergne; six grandsons, James Kendel Cleere, Kanin Cleere, Austin Lavergne, Landon Lavergne, Mason Cleere and Grayson Cleere; brothers-in-laws, Laverne Backhus and wife Geralyn and Burk Backhus and wife Trish as well as numerous nephews and their families.

Serving as pallbearers are James Kendel Cleere, Kanin Cleere, Austin Lavergne, Landon Lavergne, Burk Backhus, Rodney Backhus, Tyler Backhus, Tucker Backhus, Hershey Perry, and David Keyser.

Honorary pallbearers are Mason Cleere, Grayson Cleere, Don Sowell, Michael Speed, Swank Backhus, Blake Jarvis, Annie Chumley, Ryan Rutledge, Martha Smith, Travis Neely, Jimmy Armatys, Kindale Pittman, Jason Westmoreland, Jake Cawthon, members of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, TDC, and all Grimes County Law Enforcement members.

For those that desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Grimes County True Blue Foundation, PO Box 311, Anderson, TX 77830. You are invited to leave kind words or fond memories at www. noblesfuneral.com.