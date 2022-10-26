City welcomes new faces to boards, commissions

The Navasota City Council approved nearly a dozen new faces to serve on its boards and commissions at the Monday, Oct. 24, meeting. The new appointees will be notified by City Secretary Susie Homeyer during the coming week.

Board terms are two years and approximately 50% of board members come up for reappointment or replacement each year. While some board positions such as Economic Development, Planning and Zoning, Board of Adjustments and Parks and Recreation require Navasota residency, the Airport Advisory Board, Keep Navasota Beautiful, the Navasota Housing Authority and the Library Advisory Board do not.

Pleased at the number of applicants for board and commission positions, Mayor Bert Miller said, “I want to thank everyone for applying and for their interest. It is very much appreciated.”

Other council action:

*Approved the adoption of Resolution No. 721-22 ratifying the publication of the notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation in a newspaper of general circulation in the city.

*Approved Consent Agenda items which included September expenditures, the second reading of Ordinance No. 1009-22 denying Entergy’s statement of intent to change rates, approve Change Order No. 2 for $5,380 for the Navasota Street and Utilities CIP-2022 Downtown Watermain Replacement.

*Reconvening after meeting in Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 551.072, council approved authorizing the city manager or his designee to participate in a tax foreclosure sale bidding process and authorized the city manager to execute any needed documentation.

Reports from City staff/officials to council

*Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed Nov. 7-11 as Municipal Court Week, Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week and Nov. 14-20 as National Apprenticeship Week.

Public comments:

*Resident Dia Copeland thanked City water utilities employees for their assistance in locating the source of excessive water usage. She also urged residents to take advantage of the City of Navasota Utility Billing feature which allows water utility users to receive notification when water usage exceeds a self-determined threshold.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.