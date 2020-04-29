College Station PD arrest three from Navasota

College Station Police Department (CSPD) arrested two Navasota men and one juvenile Wednesday, April 22, after receiving reports of suspicious activity. At 3:10 a.m. CSPD received

At 3:10 a.m. CSPD received calls about suspicious behavior in the Creek Meadows Subdivision. A suspect was captured entering a vehicle on video without the owner’s permission.

According to police reports, one of the suspects was observed jumping fences near Turkey Meadow Court and apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. He was identified as a juvenile and charged with Evading on Foot and Criminal Trespass.

Shortly thereafter officers observed a male sitting inside a vehicle on Clear Meadow Creek. He began driving away as officers arrived. Officers contacted the driver and he was subsequently arrested for a pair of warrants, one for burglary in Grimes County and the other for Criminal Trespass in Brazos County. He was identified as Devonte Oaks, 21 of Navasota.

A third suspect was arrested at approximately 8:10 a.m., after a resident reported a suspicious male on Still Creek Loop. Rubin Ethel Jr., 17 from Navasota, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Theft of a Firearm, and a Theft warrant from Grimes County.

CSPD stated they received reports of seven car burglaries around Creek Meadows Tuesday, April 21, and additional charges are possible.

If anyone has video that may show the three suspects or have any burglaries that have not been reported, they are urged to call CSPD, 979-764-3600.

CSPD reminds residents to always lock your vehicle and never leave valuables in your vehicle. Also report suspicious activity.