Collins confesses to CS shooting

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man, 24-year-old Claytarrius Collins, admitted to firing a gun into an apartment where three adults were sleeping during the early morning hours of March 14.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail May 25. The shooting occurred at approximately 6 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1501 Valley View Drive in College Station. Collins admitted to firing the shots because one of the people inside the apartment wasn’t answering his phone calls. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

College Station Police said Collins also admitted to tossing the gun out of the car, however the firearm was never recovered.

Collins was booked into the Brazos County Jail on charges including Deadly Conduct by Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

He was released Sunday, May 29, on bonds totaling $96,000.