Schools focus on safety

Another deadly school shooting has heightened security talks throughout school districts nationwide. A gunman killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24. The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The day after the tragedy many school districts increased law enforcement presence to help ease the fears of parents, teachers and students.

Navasota Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said increased security across the district was already in place due to Wednesday being the final day of school. “You always like to have a few more eyes on campus and more law enforcement visible to ensure students don’t make bad decisions on the final day of school,” said Musick.

Richards ISD Superintendent William Boyce said there are security measures in place he’d rather not disclose, but he is willing to speak with parents. “I have and will always continue to talk to parents on a personal level on what we are doing and to reassure them that we are making every effort to keep RISD a safe place. I have spoken to a number of parents and community members in the last few days,” explained Boyce. “Most of my phone calls are from new parents, once I explain what we have in place they are relieved and feel better. Because we are tiny, many of our existing parents and community members already know what we do or have in place to protect our/ their loved ones.”

Security measures in place

There are many security measures that have been in place for many years across Grimes County Schools including the Guardian Program.

“Iola ISD is a concealed carry district and the employees are authorized to use any means necessary to protect our students and staff,” stated Iola Superintendent Jeff Dyer. “I would like to commend the Grimes County Sheriff’s department for the added extra patrol the last two days of school.”

Navasota Board of Trustees approved the Guardian Program in 2018. “I tell folks it is important to know what the program is, but it is also important to know what it isn’t,” said Musick. “Some people think anybody can carry a gun or a weapon just because they have a license to carry or concealed handgun license.”

Musick said there is an application process, a psychological evaluation, and a multiple step training process before the person can even be considered to carry on campus. He would then have to make a recommendation to the board of trustees who would have to approve the person.

Musick said there is continued training with law enforcement officers to recertify staff that are authorized to carry as well as certify new staff.

Anderson-Shiro also has the program in effect, and they, as well as Iola ISD have signs posted that states authorized staff are armed and will protect students and teachers by any means necessary. The signage isn’t required, so NISD prefers not to post signage.

“We’re not police officers and we don’t act as police officers, but in the event something terrible happens, the intent is to be as prepared as possible and to be able to react if something were to happen,” explained Musick.

Secure Entry Doors

Most of the districts in Grimes County have secure entry doors. Visitors press a button to notify staff and they [staff] must unlock the door. Those doors are also monitored by video cameras.

“One thing we addressed in the bond was having secure-entry doors at all campuses. We want to be able to have all of our exterior doors locked all day every day,” explained Musick.

Musick stated some students at the high school and junior high have to exit and enter through side or back doors to go from one class to another, so to avoid leaving the doors unlocked, those doors have proximity card readers that students can use their school identification cards to unlock.

Stop the Bleed

School faculty attend numerous trainings including “Stop the Bleed” training which teaches faculty how to treat wounds and stop bleeding in the event of an emergency.

Some schools had a number of “Stop the Bleed” kits donated, and additional kits have been purchased by the districts to ensure there are an adequate amount of kits in case of an emergency. Kits are also placed on busses and school transportation.

P3

Grimes County schools also offer the P3 tip line which allows students to leave anonymous tips reporting potential threats. When a tip is reported school administration and law enforcement are notified. Photos and videos ca also be uploaded to the P3 app.

Schools are continuing to focus on ways to protect students and staff so educating can be conducted in a safe, worry free environment.