NHS addresses dress code violations

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.

According to Ramsey the reason the male students weren’t called into a special meeting to discuss dress code is because “the boys are not the having a problem.” She explained 100% of the calls for dress code were for female students.

“If a student arrives at school out of dress code, they are allowed an opportunity to fix it,” explained Ramsey. “Students can put on tights under their jeans, they can put on a jacket, or put on a different shirt. If students are not able to fix it immediately, they are taken to the office where they are asked to make a call for someone to bring them clothes which meet the dress code requirements.” Ramsey stated if that doesn’t work, then students may choose to go to the nurse and borrow a t-shirt. She said if none of those options work to fix the violation, the student will be placed in OCS (on campus suspension) for the remainder of the day. Students who do not remain in dress code after it has been addressed will also be placed in OCS for the remainder of the day.

“We work hard to provide opportunities for students to follow the rules and remain in class,” stated Ramsey. “The reason this was addressed on the third day of school is to remind students of the policy, so classes are not being continually interrupted.”

Kimberli Reynolds spoke Thursday, Aug. 25, at the NISD School Board meeting. “I am very concerned about things that have been happening in the high school this past week. I’ve had multiple students in this school district and I have never had issues with dress code before. But apparently there is a lot of issues with dress code this particular week to the point that they held an assembly with only the female students. I find it highly concerning that the dress code is being addressed in such a fashion that it is only the female students they’re pulling out of their classes, telling the female students that what is on their body is far more important that what is going on in their mind.”

Reynolds spoke about an incident where her daughter was dress-coded. “My own student was pulled out of class on Tuesday for wearing what is now considered a pair of leggings. A pair of pants she has worn for the past 4 years at two other schools in this district and never had an issue. The pair of pants that I provided for her to put on fit her in the exact same fashion, with the exception of they were loose at the calves. That was the only difference in the two pair of pants. I was told on repeat, that these dress code issues and the fact that leggings are an issue for the dress code was a school board decision. The person who dress-coded her said she couldn’t tell me why leggings were an issue; that this was a school board decision.” Reynolds added her child, “was covered from midcalf to her neck – no skin showing and no issues with these pants worn 4 years in two other schools in the district.”

According to the Navasota ISD Student Handbook for all students, “The district’s dress code teaches grooming and hygiene, prevents disruption, minimizes safety hazards, and maintains a positive learning climate. Students and parents may determine a student’s personal dress and grooming standards, provided that they comply with the following: Shirts, Blouses

Shirts/Blouses may be:

• Any collared shirt/ blouse

• T-shirts and other pullover tops

• Sweatshirts/sweaters

• Sleeveless shirts are acceptable as long as undergarments are not exposed.

Students are prohibited from wearing shirts/blouses that:

• Are oversized or immodestly undersized

• Depict or reference alcohol, drugs, tobacco, weapons, nudity, gang affiliation, death, violence, vulgar or obscene language or images, and/or insults to race, religion, gender, or ethnicity, or other emblems or writing that may be expected to cause a material or substantial disruption of, or interference with, normal school operations.

• No sheer or seethrough clothing, unless the clothing underneath the sheer is within dress code. No distracting or low-cut clothing.

• Undershirts, tank tops, blouses or clothing that exposes the midriff when the arms are raised are not to be worn.

• No tube tops or halter tops.

Pants, Slacks

Acceptable pants/slacks are worn at the waist, belted, if appropriate, and not “baggy.”

• No sagging pants.

• If a student wears tights or leggings, he or she must also wear clothing over them, which meets the fingertip requirement.

Shorts

• Acceptable shorts are not to be shorter than fingertip length at all times.

Shorts may not be:

• Made of inappropriate form-fitting materials

• Baggy or oversized

• Running shorts

• Boxers or pajamas.

• Shorts must meet the acceptable length requirement regardless of whether leggings are also worn.

Secondary School Only

• During normal school hours, identification badges (ID’s) must be available.

• Inappropriate tattoos should be covered. If the principal determines that a student’s grooming or clothing violates the school’s dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school and return to the classroom. If the problem cannot be corrected at school, the principal will work with the student and parent to obtain an acceptable change of clothing for the student in a way that minimizes loss of instructional time. Repeated or severe offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

The complete student handbook is available online, https://drive.google. com/file/d/1AfQTPhqpb-W55yKdSRck9CeGv34_ Pqsrx/view.