Rattlers split opening games

Navasota began the 2023-24 basketball season splitting a pair of road games, with a loss at Crockett and win in Hempstead.

Navasota (1-1) dropped the season-opener Nov. 14, to Crockett, 52-50. The Rattlers bounced back with a 59-33 win at Hempstead Nov. 18.

De’corei Jackson led Navasota with 14 points. Three other Rattlers scored in double figures. Javyn Jessie and Jadyn Williams each had 12, followed by Xavier Blackshear with 10. Jayy Steels and Frankedric Powell contributed with four each. Camerino Rodriguez had two and Markerien Wesley-Stamps had one.

Navasota JV (2-0) defeated Crockett, 52-24, and Hempstead, 49-16. The Rattler freshman won their first game against Hempstead, 48-31.

The Rattler varsity and freshman teams return to action Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Mumford. Tip-offs are slated for 5 and 6:15 p.m. Navasota JV will compete in the Lexington JV tournament Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 with times TBA while varsity competes at the Madisonville tournament.