Council signs off on variances

Citing visibility and safety issues, the Navasota City Council approved two separate sign variance applications at its Feb. 27 Regular Meeting.

The first request was submitted by Adi Hajrullaj on behalf of Joe’s Pizza, 1010 S. LaSalle Street, for his free-standing 10-foot sign which is 4 feet taller than permitted. In addition, the sign’s ground clearance is 6-feet as opposed to the 1-foot permitted for that location in the City.

Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado suggested that given the dense parking at the restaurant, a ground level sign would be hidden.

Councilman Josh Fultz said, “I think I agree with you that the sign being that tall will certainly help the traffic trying to get in and out. To block that with the cars there, safety would be an issue.”

The second request was submitted by D&K Pecos Holdings, LLC, Navasota Welding Supply for an 18-feet, 2-inch tall pylon sign with a sign area of 80 square feet for their new facility at 1002 Spur 515. The ordinance limits new signs along that portion of Spur 515 to 8-feet tall with a sign area maximum of 64 square feet.

Diosdado recommended approving the variance because the business is located on the City’s truck route and the speed limit is 45-mph.

Referring to his frequent travel on Spur 515, councilman Grant Holt said, “Having something up higher would be much safer than having something down low.”

Other council action:

•Awarded the contract for the Hollister Street Regulator Project Station Replacement Project to LDC, LLC in the amount of $173,815.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the second reading of Ordinance No. 1016-23 authorizing participating with other Entergy service areas in matters concerning Entergy Texas, Inc. before the PUC; the second reading of Ordinance No. 1017-23 approving James Hassell’s annexation request for a 1.310 acre tract adjacent to the Pecan Lakes Subdivision; and Change Order No. 2 on the W. Washington Avenue - 8th-10th Street Revitalization program in the amount of $38,046.54 to Green Dream International, LLC.

•Reconvening from Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code Section 551.071, authorized the City of Navasota to retain Mike Gershon and the Lloyd Gosselink Law Firm to provide legal counsel to the City regarding its water and wastewater service area, including but not limited to matters involving G&W Water Supply Corporation, approved the proposed engagement agreement with the Lloyd Gosselink Law Firm and authorized the Mayor to execute any necessary documents.

Staff reports:

•Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna gave status reports on the Utility CIP, 2021-2022 Street Maintenance Plan, the airport AWOS, fire hydrant replacement, Pecan Lakes looped gas project, PW warehouse and the ongoing sidewalk project.

•Marketing Coordinator Bobbie Ullrich said Texas Birthday Bash has sold 2,000 tickets to-date, parking and shuttle buses will be available at Navasota High School, and the new layout will assist with safety protocols and patron viewing.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.