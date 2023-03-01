Richards residents discuss incorporation

A large crowd gathered at the Richards ISD cafeteria Feb. 25, to discuss the incorporation of the town of Richards.

Richards Civic Club Vice President Don Brame spoke about the pros and cons of incorporation. One of the major advantages he said is potentially upgrading the city water system. Brame explained the current system is antiquated and lacks sufficient pressure for the town’s needs. He mentioned there is no fire suppression system at Richards ISD or any fire hydrants within the community.

Richards Volunteer Fire Department has one water tanker that can empty relatively quickly but requires an extensive time to refill. Brame said there are grants available for towns that are incorporated.

Additional pros

Additional pros mentioned if the town incorporates include:

• Install wastewater treatment facility. There is only one currently in use and it is on RISD grounds and only treats school wastewater. There are open sewers in town that discharge into ditches. This is a serious health concern. Brame said even if there was another ordinance against it how could it be enforced. He said there are potential grants to help install a treatment facility.

• Unsafe conditions can be addressed. There are a number of abandoned structures that need to be taken down. Hazardous waste needs to be cleaned up. Old tires that harvest mosquitos in the summer and loose garbage that attracts many different types of rodents and stray animals.

• If there is a catastrophic event there could be local leadership that is organized and effective. National Incident Management System (NIMS) training is required of local leadership in order to effect coordination of emergency management.

• Other grants have been available in the past but require Incorporation to qualify. Fire equipment and generators to help water systems stay online during power outages are only two examples.

• Pride in community. Community programs have greater chance of success where there is local leadership to give support.

• Protection from outside control. If we are not incorporated, we cannot defend ourselves from takeover by other political and economic entities.

• Ability to create local ordinances as may be necessary. The speed limit in Richards is 55 mph. several attempts with TxDot have not been successful in correcting.

Cons

Some of the cons mentioned include money and tax concerns as well as fear of governmental control and regulations.

The list of cons compiled by Brame include:

• Changes take money. While grants and other funding are available it will never cover all the expenses of operating an Incorporated Town. We can reduce expenses by not having a salaried mayor or council but will still have expenses of accounting and bookkeeping. The County will continue to maintain our roads with equipment and labor however we will be responsible for materials.

• Concerns about taxes. We can establish our tax base ourselves. There is the potential for property tax, sales tax, and Franchise tax available to the town. Recommendation is to start with sales tax from local business. Internet sales are another source of sales tax. It is a revenue that would provide visitors to our town the opportunity to contribute to our economy. Internet sales are another source of sales tax.

Franchise tax would come from companies such as Midsouth and Synergy. An example is Plantersville and Todd Mission, they do not have a property tax. Undoubtably, we need to eventually establish a property tax. The tax and the rate would be decided by the registered voters who reside in the city limits.

• Commitment. It would require commitment and sacrifice on part of the town to recruit and elect a mayor and city council and local citizens to serve on committees to provide fair and equitable services to the towns people.

Public comment

Several areas of public concern were addressed. To be incorporated, a town must have a minimum of 200 inhabitants with 2 square miles. The concern is according to the census report, Richards does not meet the qualifications.

Sales tax revenue was another concern. One resident said according to the Texas Comptroller the town would generate approximately $950 - $1,200 per month or $12,000 annually, which they stated is likely not worth the effort.

Additional concerns came from residents who said they moved to the area because it is one of the few areas that are unrestricted.

The meeting adjourned with many residents neither for nor against pursuing incorporation. Brame was thanked for providing information in a public meeting, but residents said they would like to do their own research before making any decisions and suggested a follow-up meeting.