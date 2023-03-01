Grimes County hosting several elections

The filing deadline for the May General Election ended Feb. 17, and there are several elections of interest in Grimes County including a $44.5 million school bond.

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District called a $44.5 million bond election, Proposition A on the ballot. Bond highlights include construction of a new elementary school, remodeling the existing elementary school and repurposing it as a junior high, creating additional Career and Technology and Education space and more. This is a property tax increase.

City of Navasota

The City of Navasota has two councilmember positions on the ballot. Incumbent Bert Miller is running unopposed for position #4 while Patty Tokoly and James D. Harris are both running for place #5. Incumbent Grant Holt is not seeking reelection.

Town of Anderson

Anderson voters will consider the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Anderson at the rate of 1/4 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Anderson Mayor Karen McDuffie is not seeking reelection. Marc Benton is the lone candidate for Mayor and will be declared the winner, therefore the position of Mayor will not appear in the May ballot.

Navasota ISD

Incumbent Tim J. Harris is running unopposed for Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustee Position #4 and will be declared the winner. Incumbent Amy Jarvis is being opposed by Mark Gremillion for Board of Trustee Position #5.

Early voting

The final day to register to vote in the May Election is April 6. Early voting begins April 24.

Early voting locations

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S Main Street, Anderson.

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Street, Navasota.

• Shiro Civic Center, 9594 Volunteer Ave, Shiro.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Early voting is available at the Anderson-Shiro CISD Central Office, 458 FM 149 in Anderson on April 27 and April 28 only from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The final day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is April 25. Election Day is Saturday, May 6. Election Day voting locations have not been finalized.

For more information visit www.grimescountytexas.com or call Grimes County Elections, 936-873-4422 or 936-873-4425.