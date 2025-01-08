County Commissioners adopt International Residential Code

ANDERSON — A newly adopted International Residential Code will add structure to construction in unincorporated areas of Grimes County. Grimes County Commissioners Court adopted International Residential Code version 2021 Dec.18, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code 233 Subchapter F. The code applies to all new residential construction in unincorporated Grimes County ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!