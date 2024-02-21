County engineer shares R&B assessment with court

Newly hired County Engineer Jonathan Steiber presented his 30 day-assessment of Road & Bridge operations at the Jan. 17 Commissioners Court workshop. Discussed were moving the department forward digitally, roads and long-term planning, grants, thoroughfare planning and subdivision regulations. Online work orders, permitting Steiber said most work requests come in by phone.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!