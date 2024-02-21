Press marries the badge

In one of the most anticipated wedding ceremonies, Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino married Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota Saturday, Feb. 17. Their reception with family and friends was at the Grimes County Expo Center. The happy couple are honeymooning in Jamaica. ...

