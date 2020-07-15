County to get walk-up COVID testing

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, July 8. All commissioners were present behind newly installed splash guards, approving revised fees for plats and variance requests as well as receiving an extensive COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Services (EMS) Coordinator David Lilly.

Lilly said, “To-date we are now at 157 cases total since we started counting and since DSHS started reporting confirmed cases to us. Seventy-seven of those are in the city of Navasota so we’re close to just over half of our total cases in the city. None of the other cities have had any cases within their city limits so none of the other mayors have had to be brought in on this, but I do keep them advised of where we are. I’ve been advised also that there are possible cases that will show up later, but again, I don’t add those to our list until we get it confirmed by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).”

Lilly said the daily postings and joint press releases with the City of Navasota have been scaled back to weekly, each Monday. The “official” number of recoveries from DSHS is 33 but is expected to be greater. Lilly said DSHS is shortstaffed and “hurting for people, too.”

At present, 18 in Grimes County are “lost to follow up,” and the only death in the county is within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

Regarding contact tracing, Lilly said, “We have not gotten any information related to contact tracing on any of our cases since June 12. They’re really behind on that and they acknowledge it. The one piece of that we really need to know is how many of those folks are hospitalized or were hospitalized. We know of only one for sure that DSHS has confirmed for us and that was early on back in June.” Lilly said that CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital has 80% of its beds available. Without an ICU, cases requiring more intensive care are transferred to Bryan-College Station.

Regarding testing, Lilly said plans are underway to make walk-up testing available the first week in August for 2-3 days at two locations, one in Navasota and the other out in the county.

He said, “My goal is to make it as easy as possible for our citizens, and to make it free so they don’t have to worry about paying a fee to get a test.”

For Lilly’s full report, go to www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/CCVideos.

Subdivision fees adjusted

Commissioners approved changes to Subdivision Rules, Chapter V-Security and Fee Schedule.

Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker said the fees have been in place since 2011 and don’t cover the cost of publishing public notices. For example, replats are required to be posted three times. Replat fees were increased by $50 while variance request fees increased from $50 to $350 per request.

Another change was the elimination of water and sewer service facilities security fees, which could cost up to $10,000.

CPR needed for PSVFD funding

Commissioners tabled approving retroactive quarterly payments to the Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department (PSVFD) pending completion of CPR certification.

According to EMS Coordinator Lilly, he was able to validate that Tier 1 certification requirements had been met before October 2019 with the exception of CPR. The county’s contract with the seven VFDs requires that 50% of firefighters must be CPR certified, but only one of PSVFD’s six firefighters is certified. Lilly advised that CPR training has been scheduled.

Commissioners agreed that payment for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2019-2020 should be withheld until the CPR certification requirement is met.

County Judge Joe Fauth said, “We’re just trying to get them to the Tier 1 level. Where we’ve had some of the others in process to get from 2 to 3 or 3 to 4, we knew that they were entitled to some monies. At this point, we’re not sure that Plantersville is entitled to any monies.”

Burn ban

Burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills and payroll.

•Recognized Charles Fenn for 15 years of service to Grimes County.

•Received an update on the Grimes County courthouse, jail, and justice center.

•Approved Human Resource Director Talita Coleman’s request to form a committee to develop a COVID-19 Policy and Procedure Manual for Grimes County.

•Approved a variance request to the minimum lot size for Lake Holly Hill subdivision, block 11, lots 3 and 4.

•Received Road and Bridge updates from Engineer Harry Walker.

•Approved a Resolution for a grant application for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Grant Program to the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office, Criminal Justice Division for reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses for the courts and law enforcement.